Delvata Moses takes the helm as Lansing's Police Commission Investigator

After a year and a half Lansing has a new Police Commission Investigator who will independently look into complaints against the city's police department.

After more than a year, Lafilled a key role in citymoses is the city's new pothe Lansing Police Departmwith the appointment.

Shea year and a half becausebeen opened and I think shexperience and I think theto ensure that officers opconfines of the law.

The pinvestigator investigatesso that the city isn't relinvestigate themselves.

In47 News Moses says accountelement of policing and iscommission investigator heis just another set of eyeor officers Adrian's and twith the law and good politells Fox 47 news that herbridge the gap between thedepartment, ensuring thatprotected and respected, Mafter 20 years in Detroitwith the city's police dep