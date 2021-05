Home secretary plays down interest in PM’s flat refurb

Speaking in Hartlepool ahead of next week’s by-election Home Secretary Priti Patel insists that voters are more interested in “what matters to them in their community” than the investigation into who paid for the prime minister’s flat refurbishment.

Report by Blairm.

