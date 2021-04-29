William and Kate release family video to mark 10th wedding anniversary
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released footage of them playing with their children.A 39-second video posted on their official Twitter account shows the couple and the three youngsters enjoying time together, including walking in the countryside and playing on a beach.

In a message accompanying the video, the couple, who are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, thanked those who had sent “kind messages”, adding: “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”