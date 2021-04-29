Sefton Park, Liverpool prepares first non-socially distanced

Sefton Park in Liverpool prepares for its first non-socially distanced event since lockdown as part of a pilot scheme for major events and festivals in England.

5,000 people will be able to attend the gig, just slightly below the venue’s 7,500 capacity.

Concert goers will not be asked to wear masks or practice social distancing.

All attendees are required to provide a negative Covid-19 test result before gaining entry as well as taking another test after the show.

The line-up for Sunday’s gig includes artists such as Blossoms, The Lathums and Zuzu.

Report by Bradbrookh.

