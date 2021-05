Companies will supply vaccine in May end or early June: KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on April 29 alleged that vaccine companies stated that they will supply the vaccine in May end or early June.

Speaking to ANI, Shailaja said, "It's the duty of the Centre to supply vaccines.

We are placing the order but the vaccine companies are saying that they will supply the vaccine only in May end or early June.

This one month delay will be dangerous.

We need vaccine urgently to save lives,"