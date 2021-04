Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s makes an address to the Irish nation on lifting Government restrictions

Micheal Martin said that by taking steps to further reopen the economy, thousands of people will be going back to work for the first time in many months and he thanked them for their sacrifice.

The Taoiseach also said the “overriding priority” now is the continued successful rollout of the vaccine programme.

From May 17, all non-essential retail will be allowed to open.

On June 2 hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs and self-catering and hostels will be permitted to open.