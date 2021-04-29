Walz, DFL Lawmakers Make Policing Changes Top Issue In Final Days Of Legislative Session
Walz, DFL Lawmakers Make Policing Changes Top Issue In Final Days Of Legislative Session

The legislature is scheduled to end in just three weeks, on May 17.

To pass any new police laws, Republicans and Democrats still need to strike a deal, Caroline Cummings reports (1:48) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 29, 2021