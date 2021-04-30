Phoenix will reach the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday with early morning lows only dropping to the mid 60s.

Yeah, things are heating uI'm chief meteorologist Ama valley planner morning tmild in the upper sixties.by nine a.m.

And then theover throughout lunch hourthe afternoon.

We're goinghere in phoenix and 94 instill building in, which iup.

But now it looks likeanother area of low pressubit faster.

So I don't thitriple digits valley wideweek.

It looks like for potriple digit day here in plow will bring some coolerpick up our winds.

We coulchance for a few spotty shArizona with this, but moswill stay across Utah coloNew Mexico.

As this stormthen another ridge of highin and that's what's goinga little bit more toward tSo here's a look at our drdoesn't look like we're gobusting rain in the next sso it looks like this willtoday still has us at 99%and 58% including parts ofin the worst drought categdrought here in parts of tyour forecast tomorrow andtime of year would be 89.above that most valley locto upper nineties tomorrowearly morning temperaturesin the upper fifties to lothat low to mid 60 mark an68 degrees in that forecastemperatures up to the norlow forties along the Mogoon the map tonight.

Highs75 in Flagstaff and mid eiand 91 in Kingman.

And thedigits starting already foValley, Bullhead City down100 for tomorrow.

A few brfor the valley, it's gonnaearly afternoon, strongerthrough cost a grand in Tuwinds will lighten up as wand get a lot stronger asSo as we look at your sevehave a few very breezy day