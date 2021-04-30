Manifest S03E07 Precious Cargo - Manifest S03E08 Destination Unknown

Manifest 3x07 "Precious Cargo" & 3x08 "Destination Unknown" Promo Trailer HD - Mick questions Ben's developing relationship with Eureka.

A new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers.

Saanvi proves her worth through a scientific breakthrough.

Angelina reaches a breaking point.

Manifest 3x08 "Destination Unknown" - As Mick and Ben join forces to aid a desperate Flight 828 passenger, Saanvi grapples with a discovery at Eureka, and the burden of secrecy that comes with it.

Grace and Angelina’s bond deepens.

A maturing Cal enlists Zeke’s help in a personal matter.