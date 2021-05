Local sports bars hope to cash in on upcoming football season, loosened restrictions

Thursday night’s NFL Draft came as a night mid-week gift for many restaurants and bars – many of whom are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just like the Bengals on the field – sports bars in the Tri-State are hoping the new season brings success.

THIS YEAR - FANS ACTUALLY GOTTO ENJOY THE DRAFT INSIDE ABAR.

SOMETHING THEY COULDN'TDO LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.AND MUCH LIKE THE BENGALS -SPORTS BARS ARE HOPING WITHTHE NEW SEASON..

COMES A TASTEOF THE OLD..

MORE BUSINESS..AND MORESALES.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERJAKE RYLE SPOKE WITH ONE LOCALBAR OWNER..

ABOUT THECHALLENGES THEY'RE HOPING TOTACKLE..

HEAD ON.."The NFL Draft comes as nicemid-week gift for manyrestaurants and bars.

Some ofwhich are still reeling fromthe pandemic."THE CINCINNATIBENGALS..

ARE ON THECLOCK., "It's exciting because ofthe unknown."TY ARONHALT IS ABENGALS'FANATIC'.ty aronhalt: "I got thetattoo and everything."HEDROVE FIVE HOURS..

FROM EASTTENNESSEE..

JUST TO SPEND SOMETIME IN HIS FAVORITE NFLCITY.TY ARONHALT/BENGALSFAN"I was like where is thelocal Bengals bar.

I wentthrough Kitty's.

It was thebest one.

Everything fell intoplace that way."WHILE HE'SFOCUSED ON THE CLOCK..

AND THEBENGALSFUTURE..billy watson: "It's exciting.Who are the Bengals going topick?"BILLY WATSON..

CO-OWNEROF KITTY'S SPORTS GRILL..CAN'THELP BUT THINK OF WHERE HE WASONE YEAR AGOTODAY.."Every year has gotten better,until obviously last year.That was our worst year."HESAYS HE'D LIKE TO SEE LOCALBUSINESSES MAKE A TRADE..

FROMWORKING AT HOME..

TO GETTINGBACK TO NORMAL..

HIS BUSINESSRELIES ONIT.BILLY WATSON/CO-OWNER, KITTY'SSPORTSGRILL "Probably still 90% ofthe people working downtown,are still workinfrom home.That's our Monday-Friday lunchtime business, happy hourbusiness.

That's been downIt's been nice to have this."BUT FOR A MOMENT IN TIME..ANOPPORTUNITY TO THINK OF WHAT'STOCOME.."I'm going with Ja'Marr Chasefor the Bayou Bengal, AKACincinnati Bengaconnection."THE BENGALS DRAFTED FOR THEIRFUTURE..NAT SOUND OF NFL PICK,CHEERING)AND NOW BUSINESSOWNERS AND FANS ALIKE..

AREHOPING TO FOCUS ON THE FUTURE,TOO."It's slowly gotten better andbetter.

Hopefully by footballseason it'll be back tonormal.""That's what I wanted.

Thisis more of a Bengals crowdthan I was going to get inTennessee.

I'll definitelytake that!"IN DOWNTOWN..

JAKERYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.