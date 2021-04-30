John Legend explains Chrissy Teigen's Twitter return

John Legend - whose wife Chrissy Teigen briefly quit Twitter last month - believes women are targeted by social media trolls more than men.

The "Conversations in the Dark" singer's wife Chrissy Teigen recently returned to Twitter after a three week break.

And he explained she felt she needed time away from the platform because of the people who felt they could be cruel because the site offers them anonymity.

However, the "Chrissy's Court" star ultimately missed the positive moments and interaction with her fans.

In an upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, John revealed that for social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback.

A lot of good feedback, but a lot of bad feedback too.

He continued to say that people feel somewhat a cloak of anonymity, that they'll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn't say to you in person.

And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes.

John also adds that he thinks women encounter more negativity on social media.

But despite all of that, says Chrissy felt like the benefits and the positive interactions she has outweighed the negative.

And she missed the engagement in sharing her thoughts with people.

