Sir Tom's family ring bell to launch 100 challenge at Lord's

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, has rung the famous five-minute bell at Lord's Cricket Ground in London to officially launch the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

It comes as thousands of people up and down the country are getting involved in charity challenges to celebrate what would have been Captain Tom's 101st birthday.

Report by Patelr.

