YouTuber builds a Tesla Cyberquad replica

YouTuber Rich Rebuilds built his own Cyberquad replica using a Yamaha Raptor 700.

The electric quad, dubbed Starscream, has a massive battery, and uses a Zero Motorcycle motor.

It has a top speed of 102 mph with a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds.

