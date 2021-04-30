Death of community police officer being treated as a murder

A murder investigation is underway after the body of a police community support officer was found in Akholt Wood, Kent on Tuesday.

Julia James was last seen walking her dog whilst off duty.

Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police Tom Richards says officers are following “a number of lines of inquiry” and that people living in the Snowdown area will see “an increased police presence.” No arrests have been made in connection with the 53-year-old’s death and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Report by Bradbrookh.

