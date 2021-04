DJ Khaled Teams Up With Jay-Z and Nas For 'Sorry Not Sorry' Music Video | Billboard News

If you've ever wondered what it would feel like to sit at the high roller's table with a trio of big ballers, then DJ Khaled's got you covered.

The We The Best rapper celebrated Friday's (April 30) release of his 12th album, Khaled Khaled, by dropping the lush life video for the song "Sorry Not Sorry," which features Jay-Z and Nas.