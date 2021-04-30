Michael B. Jordan Says There’s ‘No Win’ That Can Take Away From Chadwick Boseman’s Impact

Michael B.

Jordan Says There’s ‘No Win’ That Can Take Away From Chadwick Boseman’s Impact.

Michael B.

Jordan has addressed the uproar over his co-star Chadwick Boseman’s recent Oscars snub.

He appeared on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ and admitted that he understood why everyone felt “a little bit of” disappointment at Boseman’s loss.

However, Jordan truly believes that there’s “no award” that can match the impact Boseman had on other’s lives.

But you know, this is how I honestly and truly really feel about it: There’s like, there's no award that can validate his legacy … There's no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted, Michael B.

Jordan, to ‘The Jess Cagle Show’.

He added that Boseman’s “incredible body of work” and “what he represents” were the biggest “blessing” he could have left.

You've got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us, and that's this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person and as the biggest one we could really ask for, Michael B.

Jordan, to ‘The Jess Cagle Show’.

Later on in the interview, Jordan confessed that he had held off from watching Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’.

I held off from watching it for a while, to be perfectly honest.

And when I did it, you know, it's like, you want to savor it.

It was an incredible performance, man.

I mean, it's like, you can see it, you know, him giving everything he had, Michael B.

Jordan, to ‘The Jess Cagle Show’