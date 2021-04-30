Anton Ferdinand: I received thousands of racial slurs a day

Former Premier League footballer Anton Ferdinand has said that he used to receive "thousands" of racial slurs a day, for over a year.

The ex West Ham and QPR defender is backing this weekend's social media boycott in protest over racism directed at ethnic minority players in recent months.

The boycott across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels runs from 3pm on Friday through until 11.59pm on Monday night.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn