Friday, April 30, 2021

Clark County Fire Department responds to fire at Sunset Park

Clark County Fire Department responds to fire at Sunset Park

Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at Sunset Park on Friday.

The outdoor fire was reported at 10:05 a.m.

Many people from around the Las Vegas valley were able to see the smoke in the air.

CLARK COUNTY FIREDEPARTMENT AND HENDERSON FIREARE WORKING TO PUT OUT A GRASSFIRE AT SUNSET PARK.THERE ARE CURRENTLY NOREPORTS OF INJURIES ORSTRUCTURES THREATENED.

