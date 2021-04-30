The Bell Breakdown for your April 30 weekend

If you're planning on staying home this weekend, how about a movie night?
Josh Bell breaks down two movies: one to enjoy with your kids and another one for a mature audience.
If you're planning on staying home this weekend, how about a movie night?
Josh Bell breaks down two movies: one to enjoy with your kids and another one for a mature audience.
Giving you something a little different this week! Film critic Josh Bell reviews his two new picks that stray from the mainstream.
It's a one-of-a-kind battle at the theaters this weekend. The long-awaited action flick you can catch now as well as a drama that..