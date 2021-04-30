'It Feels Absolutely Amazing': Mac Jones Expresses Excitement Over Joining The Patriots

After being selected 15th overall by the Patriots, Jones was introduced at Gillette Stadium on Friday.
WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.
After being selected 15th overall by the Patriots, Jones was introduced at Gillette Stadium on Friday.
WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.
Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum praised Bill Belichick and the Patriots for an "outstanding piece of work" in drafting..
New Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may have spoken his draft destination into existence, once comparing his body to Tom Brady's..