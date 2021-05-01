Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to Covid

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has passed away due to COVID-19.
He was 52.
Bikramjeet was a retired army officer and was well known for his supporting roles in television shows, webseries and Bollywood movies.
#BikramjeetKanwarpal
Actor and former Indian army officer, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal breathed his last today while he was admitted to the Seven Hills..