COVID-19 continues to spread its legs in Haryana: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on May 01 said COVID-19 is continuously spreading its legs every day, and he has instructed all the deputy commissioners to increase the number of hospital beds in the state to reduce the impact of the ongoing second wave.

Haryana on April 30 reported 13,833 new cases and 98 deaths.

Active cases in the state have escalated to 97,562.