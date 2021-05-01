TikTok Cop Mocks Lebron James Over Police Brutality

Many people have been critical of Lebron James on Twitter.
This TikTok cop may have gone overboard by mocking a serious situation.
Another Officer takes a more serious route and appeals to the heart.
In the video, the deputy mocks Lebron James for a recently deleted tweet in regard to a Columbus Police shooting and killing 16..