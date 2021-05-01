Thousands of 'Kill the Bill' protesters march through London on May Day

Thousands of protesters gathered in London on May Day (May 1) for the 'Kill the Bill' march against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give authorities, such as police, permission to enforce tougher measures on protests.

Marchers travelled from Trafalgar Square to Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens, chanting "kill the bill" and "all cops are b*****ds" along the route.

The march concluded with a small rave.