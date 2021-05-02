Silo Movie (2021) - Jeremy Holm, Jill Paice, Jack DiFalco

Silo Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Inspired by true events, SILO follows a harrowing day in an American farm town.

Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin.

When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.

Director Marshall Burnette Writers Marshall Burnette, Jason Williamson Actors Jeremy Holm, Jill Paice, Jack DiFalco, Jim Parrack, Chris Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Rebecca Lines, James DeForest Parker, Daniel R.

Genre Drama, Family, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 16 minutes Release date: In Theatres May 7th, 2021