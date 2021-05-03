Community Rallies To Help Families Displaced By Fire

A massive apartment fire in West View left a woman in critical condition and displaced several people.
That's when Howard's Tavern and the rest of the community came together to help.
KDKA's Jessica Guay has the heart-warming story.
A massive apartment fire in West View left a woman in critical condition and displaced several people.
That's when Howard's Tavern and the rest of the community came together to help.
KDKA's Jessica Guay has the heart-warming story.
After a massive fire in Westview left multiple families without a home, the community rallied to make sure they aren't without..
The non-profit 'From the Ground Up' was awarded a $100,000 dollar grant from the North Valley Community Foundation to get rid of..