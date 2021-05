Chandana Bauri, wife of daily wage worker, wins | BJP MPs lose | Oneindia News

30-year-old Chandana Bauri, BJP's candidate from Saltora constituency in West Bengal, whose husband is a daily wage worker, has pulled off a victory, despite being an unknown face even as BJP's heavyweight parliamentarians bit the dust.

#ChandanaBauri #SwapanDasgupta #BabulSupriyo