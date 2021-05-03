Sweet & Sour Movie (2021) - Krystal Jung, Chae Soo-bin, Jang Ki-yong

Sweet & Sour Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The story of the film is about relationships and how do these affect life.

Paradoxical title itself suggests the taste of it.

Jang-hyuk (Jang Ki-yong) is expecting smooth sailing in two walks of life; love and work.

The two women in his life, Da-eun (Chae Soo-bin), his girlfriend, a hard-working nurse who is frustrated with her job, and Bo-yeong (Krystal Jung), the woman he is competing for survival at job, are giving him sweet and sour moments.

"Can a love so sweet ... last forever?" Or will it turn sour before the expiration date?

When love goes bad Sweet & Sour 4 June, Only on Netflix