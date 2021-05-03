Watch: Congress responds to Adar Poonawalla’s ‘being threatened’ charge

Maharashtra Congress Chief chief Nana Patole has responded to SII chief Adar Poonawalla’s allegation that he is being threatened.

Addressing the media, Patole said that Congress is worried over Poonawalla’s allegations and said that the Congress would take the responsibility of ensuring his security.

He further urged Poonawalla to name those politicians who had threatened him over vaccine production.

Poonawalla, who flew to London last week, is chief executive officer of the Serum Institute, which is the local maker of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca.

Watch the full video for all the details.