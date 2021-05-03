Women and girls, you are part of the climate solution | Rumaitha Al Busaidi

What does gender equality have to do with climate change?

A lot more than you might think.

Empowering women and girls around the world is one of the most important ways to combat carbon pollution and is projected to reduce CO2-equivalent gases by a total of 80 billion tons.

Entrepreneur, scientist and TED Fellow Rumaitha Al Busaidi looks at why women are more likely to be impacted and displaced by climate catastrophes -- and explains why access to education, employment and family planning for all women and girls is the key to our climate future.