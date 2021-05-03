Premier League sets new rules to prevent repeat of European Super League plans

The Premier League has taken action to prevent its clubs threatening to break away again in response to the failed European Super League plans.Six top-flight teams, including Manchester United and Liverpool, announced on April 18 they were joining the newly-formed ESL, only for it to collapse amid intense pressure within 48 hours.
Premier League confirm new rules to protect Aston Villa from ESL
Sutton Coldfield Observer
