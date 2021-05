Man Utd fans protest against owners before Liverpool game

Manchester United fans gathered outside Old Trafford on Sunday to protest against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

Protesters managed to get inside the stadium and storm the pitch ahead of the club’s Premier League fixture with Liverpool.

United supporters expressed anger at plans backed by the Glazers to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

Report by Jonesia.

