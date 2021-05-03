Billie Eilish Debuts New Look On Cover Of British Vogue

Billie Eilish is a blonde bombshell in the newest issue of British Vogue.
Inside the pages, the Grammy-winner opens up about confidence and what's next for her.

'British Vogue 'revealed its June 2021 cover of Billie Eilish as she spoke about her new image and the topic of abuse and power.
Billie Eilish is trading in her baggy pants and hoodies for catsuits and corsets.