9-1-1 Lone Star S02E12 The Big Heat

9-1-1: Lone Star 2x12 "The Big Heat" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - A recovering Owen becomes the prime suspect in the serial arsonist case.

Meanwhile, T.K.

And Carlos find themselves in a fiery situation and Tommy gets the surprise of her life in the all-new “The Big Heat” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 10th on FOX.