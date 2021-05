Threats made by podcaster toward Yuba health officer wound up in court

POSSIBLE MORE LITIGATION INTHIS AND IN AN INVESTIGATION.COMING FROM A STATE SENATORTONIGHT.QUIT LISTENING TO THIS NOTCASE DOCTOR LU, THESE ARE THEWORDS OF A MARYSVILLE MAN THATGAL SHOULD BE SET UP AGAINST AWALL AND SHOT AFTER THIS ISOVER SHE HAS KILLED PEOPLE INTHIS COMMUNITY DIRECTED ATDOCTOR FOR LONG LOU SEEN HEREGETTING HER COVID VACCINATIONTHE COMMONS HAVE NOW CAUGHTTHE ATTENTION OF STATE SENATORDOCTOR RICHARD PAN YOU HAVESOMEONE BASICALLY TO TO COMMITPHYSICAL VIOLENCE AGAINST THEASIAN WOMAN WHO'S JUST DOINGHER JOB AS THE PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICER.SO I MEAN THIS THIS SHOULDBE TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.THE THREATENING WORDS CAMEFROM THE MOUTH OF LUBIN ANGERON HIS PODCAST CALLED NOHOSTAGES RADIO LAST FALL FOXIN THE PAST ON AN UNRELATEDISSUE YUBA COUNTY OFFICIALSWERE ALSO NOT HAPPY ABOUT THECOMMENTS AND TOOK BEEN EAGERTO COURT LOOKING FOR AWORKPLACE RESTRAINING ORDER.SECURITY WHEN SHE IS WORKINGAT HER OFFICE TO YOU.

BUTCOUNTY SPOKESPERSON TELLS FOX40 IT'S REALLY INTERESTINGHERE BECAUSE YOU'VE GOT NOTALWAYS SOMEBODY CAN BANG ATHREAT.BUT THEY'RE KIND OFINCITING OTHERS TO ENGAGE INTHAT THREAT MIKE WISE IS ASACRAMENTO BASED ATTORNEY WEASKED TWICE ABOUT FREE SPEECHWHEN IT COMES TO THIS CASE,ANYBODY'S FIRST AMENDMENTRIGHTS CEASED WHEN SOMEBODYELSE'S RIGHTS TO BE SAFE FROM.PHYSICAL ASSAULT OR FEARINTIMIDATION BEGAN.