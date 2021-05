Oxygen Express brings120 MT liquid medical oxygen for Delhi

As the national capital is reeling under oxygen shortage in the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Oxygen Express carrying 6 tankers arrived at ICD Tughlakabad in Okhla on May 04.

6 containers carry 120 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen which will be evenly distributed by Delhi government.

Tughlakabad chief yard master Shiv Kumar said, "120 ton oxygen from Durgapur city has come in Tughlakabad and was placed here at 8:15.6 containers have come which are loaded with 120 ton oxygen.