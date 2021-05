PM has 'met cost' of flat refurbishment says Truss

Secretary for International Trade Liz Truss says the Prime Minister met the cost of refurbishing the apartment at Number 11 Downing Street from his own pocket.

It is alleged that Mr Johnson took an undeclared loan from a Conservative Party donor.

It is unclear when the loan was intended to be repaid.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn