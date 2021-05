China's Long March - 5B rocket is likely to fall uncontrollably and may hit you | Oneindia News

China launched the core module of its upcoming Tianhe space station earlier this week.

The module reached the low earth orbit after being transported by the Chinese Long March - 5B rocket.

But after making the drop-off the rocket is now likely to hurl back into the earth's atmosphere, making an uncontrollable descent.

