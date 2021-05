Starmer says to be PM is 'greatest honour'

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said he disagrees that it is "priced in" that the Prime Minister might not be declaring all details of his finances.

He said that serving as Prime Minister of the UK is the "greatest honour" and should be treated as such.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn