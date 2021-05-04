Married Nursing Couple Spend $7,000 Transforming Mould-Covered Trailer Into Rental For Travelling Nurses

A married nursing couple have transformed a mould-covered trailer into a beautiful rental home for travelling nurses.

Before and after pics show the amazing results achieved by Janelle and Chad Payne in converting the trailer, which was given free to them by their neighbour in Nipomo, California.

The five-month project saw an expenditure of just $7,000 & the couple are expecting their first occupant in the next few weeks.

Janelle explains: “I saw this run-down trailer in our neighbour's yard and had the idea just before COVID hit to renovate it and make it a cute little tiny home on wheels for potential travel nurses that were coming to our area."