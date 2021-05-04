Top 10 Best Star Wars Quotes Ever

For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest quotes in “Star Wars” history.

This epic space opera produced a slew of amazing lines!

This epic space opera produced a slew of amazing lines!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest quotes in “Star Wars” history.

Our countdown includes “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”, “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”, and more!