Cricket lovers welcome BCCI's decision to suspend IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended after several players across the eight teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Cricket lovers across the country also welcomed and supported the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision of suspending the matches.

So far, 29 out of the scheduled 56 league games were played in this season - the last match played this season was between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 02.