THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER Movie (2021) - Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner

THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair.

Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

Adapted from Jojo Moyes’ best-selling novel, THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER is a passionate, dual-narrative love story set in the French Riviera and London during the 1960s and present day.

It tells the tale of elegant Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and how her life becomes inextricably interwoven with that of Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) in life changing events which connect them across almost half a century.

Jennifer lives a luxurious life with her wealthy and powerful husband Laurence (Joe Alwyn).

When an unfortunate event wipes her memory, she struggles to find her identity until she stumbles upon wistful love letters hidden in her home.

The passionate notes unravel a star-crossed love affair she had with foreign correspondent Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) and ultimately lead her to discover her true self.

Jennifer’s story becomes intertwined with that of Ellie, a whip-smart journalist in contemporary London, who discovers and becomes enthralled by these love letters from a bygone era.

As she begins to piece them together with the help of archivist Rory (Nabhaan Rizwan), she sets off on a journey that will entangle the two women’s lives forever.

Starring:Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner