Restaurant owners can apply for the Restaurant Revitalization fund to help them with loss that happened during the pandemic.

THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION IS NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR THE RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND. IT'S PART OF THE NEARLY 2 TRILLION DOLLAR AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN. HERE IS HOW IT WORKS: THE 28 BILLION DOLLAR PROGRAM PROVIDES RESTAURANTS WITH GRANTS EQUAL TO THEIR PANDEMIC-RELATED REVENUE LOSS. BUSINESS OWNERS CAN GET UP TO $10 MILLION PER BUSINESS. BUT NO MORE THAN 5 MILLI