I Am Speaking

Following with the April 27th release of ESSENCE’s special May/June issue commemorating “The Year Changed the World,” on May 6th, ESSENCE and MBL Boss Lady Effect present the inaugural I Am Speaking: Listen, an international summit to celebrate our sisterhood across the diaspora and unify our collective voice around our most pressing issues!

We will harness our united power as we definitively declare “I Am Speaking” – and the world will be listening.

Join us for sessions that will address mental and physical wellness post-COVID, economic inclusion, entrepreneurship, career, leadership and more!

Streaming on www.essencestudios.com and Essence’s Facebook LIVE May 6th at 6PM ET.