Jay Pharoah Maps The Most Emotional Moments Of His Life

Actor, comedian, and master impressionist Jay Pharoah shares the unfiltered truth about the people and places that produced his life’s most emotional moments.

From feeling like an impostor while in disguise backstage at the Emmys to battling the most extreme case of nerves imaginable while auditioning for Def Comedy Jam, Jay Pharoah draws a map of highs and lows that crisscrosses the country.