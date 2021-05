Atlantic Eagles soar on red carpet

The Atlantic Eagles get to see themselves on the big screen at the premiere of the "I Will Soar" documentary.

THEY WERE WALKING THE REDCARPET TONIGHT IN DELRAY BEACH.THE "I WILL SOAR" DOCUMENTARYOFFICIALLY PREMIERING TOFRIENDS AND FAMILY OF THEATLANTIC FOOTBALL PROGRAM.

TDOCUMENTARY FOLLOWED THEATLANTIC FOOTBALL TEAM THROUGHTHE 20-19 SEASON.

IT TELLS TSTORY OF HOW PLAYERS WERE ABLETO SUCCEED BOTH ON AND OFF TFIELD.

FOR THE PLAYERSINVOLVED, THEY AAPPRECIATIVE OF HAVING THEOPPORTUNITY TO LOOK BACK OTHEIR TIME IN DELRAY.HENRY BRYANT -- IT'S NOT LIKEYOU CAN SNAPCHAT EVERY MOMENTSO IT'S LIKE ACTUALLY GOODTHAT WE HAVE THIS FILM BECAUSETHE THINGS THAT YOU CAN'TSNAPCHAT LIKE PRACTICE, WHILWE ARE IN PRACTICE, MOMENTSLIKE THAT, WE NOW TO GET TSEE IT.

I KNOW THERE ARE SOMANY MEMORIES AND TO RELIVETHAT OF BEING A PART OF THEATLANTIC PROGRAM, IT WILALWAYS