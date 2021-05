West Africa: Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies on Tuesday | Oneindia News

A 25-year-old Halima Cisse from Mali gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday.

The doctors initially detected that she would be giving birth to seven babies.

The ultrasounds conducted both in Mali and Morocco suggested the same.

But Halima surprised everyone and has given birth to five baby girls and four baby boys.

She has now joined the very exclusive club of mothers of nonuplets.

