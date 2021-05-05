Mexico City Overpass Collapses, Killing at Least 23 People

On the night of May 3, at least 23 people were killed, including children, .

And over 60 people were injured as a subway train overpass collapsed onto a busy street in Mexico City.

According to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, "a support beam gave way" as the train passed over it.

At least seven people remain in serious condition.

The city's metro system is one of the busiest in the world.

This latest disaster, which follows another serious metro system accident that took place on Jan.

Has prompted many to question the safely procedures that are currently in place.

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said an investigation should be done immediately and shared with the country's people.

Mayor Sheinbaum said, "We will get to the truth, and we will get justice."