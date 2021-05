Bengaluru saw nearly 1.50 lakh COVID cases in one week: Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on May 05 informed that Bengaluru reported around 1.49 lakh cases in last one week is an area of concern.

"There are some areas of concern.

Chennai reported 38,000 cases.

Some districts have recorded further and speedy COVID cases, these include Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Gurgram," informed Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretarty in the Union Health Ministry.